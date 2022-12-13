– During a recent interview Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner and discussed WWE’s original plans for him, when he was first told he should be a heel and more. Below are some highlights (via per Wrestling Inc):

The Miz on what Vince McMahon told him: “We’re going to make you the host. I want you to be the Ryan Seacrest of WWE.”

On how he initially took to the role: “In my mind, I said, ‘I’m going to get a microphone. If I can get a microphone and get this audience to absolutely despise me as the host, then they’re going to want to see me get beat up. And if they want to see me get beat up, they’ve got to put me in the ring. If they put me in the ring, they’re never going to want me to come out of that ring.'”