The Miz On Who He Would Want To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Adam’s Apple (via Wrestling Inc), The Miz spoke about who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame and told a story about when he met Hulk Hogan. Here are highlights:

On going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I appreciate it. I think some people would be hateful on you and say, ‘absolutely not, I will dread the day that he is inducted into the Hall Of Fame,’ but that’s okay. Maryse, my wife, of course. Why is that interesting? I live every day with her, she is the mother of my two beautiful baby girls. She knows me more than anyone and supported me through everything all day, every day. It’s a natural fit.”

On meeting Hulk Hogan: “Can I be honest with you? I don’t get starstruck. The first time I met Hulk Hogan though, it was a long time ago, it was before he was doing Hogan Knows Best, and so, he goes, ‘hey, can I ask you a question?’ I had just got off The Real World and The Challenges, right? He goes, ‘tell me about this reality stuff?’ I went, ‘I am giving advice to Hulk Hogan the first time I ever met him?’ This is incredible to me because he’s like an icon, he’s Hulk Hogan. It was pretty great.”

On constantly pushing himself: “I still don’t think I’ve made it. If you want The Miz to answer, ‘I made it the first day I stepped foot in The Real World,’ but Mike would tell you, no, I still feel like I have a lot more to prove. Never, I will never be content with whatever I am doing because whenever I find a goal, and I succeed at the goal, I find a new goal that is so far away and above that could never happen. Like, for instance, being on The Real World, I’ll give you that as an example. I was in college, no way I could be in The Real World, no chance in hell. I got in The Real World. Woah, I did it, well, now I want to be a WWE Superstar. No way is that going to happen. 6’1 not 6’7, 300 pounds of pure solid muscle, no way, never going to happen. Got into WWE. I want to be WWE Champion, I want to main event WrestleMania, no way that’s going to happen, absolutely not. Boom! There it is. Now, what’s the next goal, what’s the next goal? I am always finding new goals for me. And if they don’t happen, then I just find new goals to try to work my hardest to get them.”