The Miz Open To Working With Anyone From WWE NXT

In an interview with TNT Sports, The Miz praised the roster of the WWE’s NXT brand and expressed his willingness to work with anyone from NXT.

He said: “Watch NXT, I’ll work with any of them. All of them, seem to have the talent, the drive, the ability, and I can’t wait for them to get to Raw or SmackDown. I think Bron Breakker has been doing a phenomenal job down there and so we’ll see. We’ll see what what they have and what they got. But right now watching NXT, it’s like, oh man these guys and girls are absolutely incredible and they’re doing a remarkable job and should continue to keep working. Keep pushing and keep studying.”