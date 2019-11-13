wrestling / News
The Miz, Paige Sign New Multi-Year WWE Deals
– The Miz and Paige are locked in with WWE for the next couple of years at least. It was announced on tonight’s WWE Backstage that both stars have signed new multi-year deals with the company.
Paige is currently working as a panelist on WWE Backstage while Miz is part of the active Smackdown roster and, of course, also has his own show with Maryse, Miz & Mrs., on USA Network.
