The Miz Recalls Taking a Pay Cut To Go To WWE Developmental

The Miz says that he took a cut in pay when he signed with WWE and joined their developmental system. The WWE star appeared on Unbreakable and talked about making the leap from reality television into WWE, and what a difficult experience it was. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On taking a pay cut from his reality TV work: “I was making a lot of money, I was making six figures. When I got to developmental, I took a pay cut, because I said ‘I can take a pay cut in this because I believe that I can make more.’ So I invested in myself. I’ve always invested in myself … I paid for acting classes, improv classes, and learning the art of professional wrestling, UPW, and wrestling classes. And then I also was like ‘Oh, where do all the big world trainers go? Gold’s Gym.'”

On going all out to get himself over: “I worked out there, got a nutritionist. So I invested all my money I would make into myself. I bought all these t-shirts ahead of time and got them at $3 a t-shirt and sold them for $15 a t-shirt. So I wouldn’t make money off them, but it wasn’t to make money, it was necessary to promote myself and get people talking about me … so WWE would see that. WWE would see that, they gave me a contract, I took a pay cut, went to McDonough, Georgia, went to Louisville, and then from Louisville, I got into WWE and started making the money I thought I could possibly make.”