The Miz Says Positivity In WWE Locker Room Is An ‘All Time High’

In an interview with the Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), The Miz spoke about how things are different in the WWE locker room than in the past, especially when it comes to the positivity.

He said: “We’re always evolving as WWE superstars. Whether you’re a superstar or a company in total, we’re always to make sure that the audience gets what they need. We want to give them the best form of entertainment that we can possibly give them and right now, the locker room is at an all time high of positivity. I think that Triple H has really took the reigns and made this show incredible. He’s given chances to people that may not have gotten chances before and you see what’s happening. I’ve never seen WWE so popular in my twenty year career. I’ve never seen so many superstars that we consider what we call over, which means when they come out, the crowd goes estatic. Whether they’re booing or cheering them, they’re highly engaged and there are so many superstars right now, it’s hard to get on a SummerSlam card. Right now, getting on a PLE is very very difficult to have a match.“