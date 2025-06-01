The Miz Praises R-Truth: ‘You’re One in a Lifetime’

– As previously reported, the wrestling world is still reeling from today’s news of R-Truth departing from WWE due to the promotion reportedly not renewing his contract. R-Truth’s former tag team partner in The Awesome Truth, The Miz, commented on R-Truth earlier today via social media, showing his former tag team partner his support.

The Miz wrote about R-Truth, “Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining. ❤️”

The Awesome Truth won the WWE World Tag Team Championships last year at WrestleMania 41. They held the titles for 79 days, losing them to The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonaugh on the June 24 edition of Monday Night Raw.