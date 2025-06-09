The Miz Praises Ron Killings For His Work Both In & Out Of Ring

The Miz had high praise for Ron “R-Truth” Killings in a recent interview. Killings has been the conversation topic of course for many wrestling fans over the last week following news that he was exiting WWE, something the company changed course on with his re-signing and return at WWE Money in the Bank. In an interview recorded last Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show, Miz spoke about his time with Killings in WWE as a tag team partner as well as Killings’ on- of the ring accomplishments.

“I’ve had some of my greatest moments in a ring with R-Truth,” Miz said (per Wrestling Inc). “Winning the Tag Team Titles, standing on a ladder at WrestleMania and literally hugging him and literally looking him in the eyes and saying ‘This moment is yours.’ Cause it was. We built that moment for R-Truth. ”

He continued, “And he is an amazing talent, not just inside the ring, but if you listen to any of his music on Spotify or Amazon, if you want to support him, definitely go and get his music, because it’s incredible. He’s an incredible human being, in the locker room, not just in the ring. And what you see outside the ring, he’s a positive aura. And I don’t think we’ve seen the last of R-Truth, Ron Killings. I think that he’s an immense talent, and we’ll see. And I think the future is bright for him.”

Killings returned at Money the Bank to cost John Cena and Logan Paul their main event match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.