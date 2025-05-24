– During a recent interview with Good Morning Football, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed Seth Rollins and he had high praise for the former champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Miz on Seth Rollins: “Seth is the greatest in-ring technician I have ever wrestled in my entire career. It’s not even close. He is unbelievably talented physically, but people don’t understand the mental capacity it takes to be a top-caliber main event superstar. A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, I think, when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and pro wrestling, we’ll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person.”

On Seth Rollins’ performance at WrestleMania 41: “People call Shawn Michaels ‘Mr. WrestleMania,’ if you watched the main event this year on Saturday in Vegas, you would’ve saw Mr. Main Event in that ring in Seth Freakin’ Rollins.”

Seth Rollins will be in action again later tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He teams with Bron Breakker against Sami Zayn and CM Punk. Tonight’s show is being held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.