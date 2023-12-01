The Miz Is Proud Of ‘Invisible John Cena’ Interview Segment From WWE Raw

The Miz did an interview with the “invisible John Cena” earlier this year on Raw, and he recently talked about putting the segment together and more. The segment took place on the September 4th episode of Raw and saw Miz, playing off Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase, interview “Cena” and take him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz spoke about the segment in an interview with TNT Sports and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On putting the segment together: “We were sitting there writing it, and we’re like ‘Alright, how do we make this absolutely incredible?’ And I was like ‘I’ve got to hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.’ But you can’t just hit him, you’ve got to play it a little bit like he’s there. Like, you get so angry and then you start pointing at him, and everyone thinks ‘What is he doing?’ “The push is what I think got the people in. Like, when I had invisible John Cena actually push me … that’s when I realized ‘Oh, this is getting everyone. Everyone’s into it. This is pretty cool.’ And then I was like ‘Well, now, I would swing at him, he would duck, he would swing …’ So that’s kind of how it all came.”

On how the segment played with the audience: “This is a very difficult promo to cut because you don’t know how the live audience is going to be. You don’t know if there’s going to be that one guy that’s trying to be a heckler that’s ruining it for everybody else. Or you don’t know if people are going to gravitate towards it… So you go out there, and you’re live. You don’t get three takes, four takes to do it … And it ended up working to perfection,” he continued, “because everyone was talking about it afterward, and I’m really proud of that segment. I think everyone involved did an amazing job, which was basically me and invisible John Cena.”