The Miz Recalls Teaming With R-Truth Against The Rock & John Cena, Emotions Of His WrestleMania 27 Match

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz discussed teaming with R-Truth against The Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011, the emotions of his WrestleMania 27 match with Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Miz on teaming with R-Truth against The Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011: “Taking The Rock’s People’s Elbow at Survivor Series when he hasn’t come back to wrestle in like eight years. Being able to be in that first match, being able to be trusted with that match, me and R-Truth – honestly, Truth was a fun tag team partner. We had a blast. I got arrested in Cleveland and thrown out of the building. It was amazing. We had so much fun, and then to be able to go up against [John] Cena and The Rock in Rock’s first match back, to be able to take the People’s Elbow was incredible. I remember being on the Real World going ‘what do I want to do with the rest of my life’ and looking on the shelf and there’s a Rock action figure and saying, ‘I want to be a WWE superstar.’ There I am 15 years later, in the middle of the ring, in Rock’s first match back in eight years in a sold-out MSG. It’s insane.”

On the emotions of his WrestleMania 27 match with Cena: “WrestleMania 27, I am standing in the ring with the WWE Championship and I look over and look to my left, and my 10 friends who were in my living room watching The Rock and [Steve] Austin for the second time they headlined WrestleMania, and there I am headlining with the title and I’m going up against Cena and The Rock’s a part of it, and I’m looking over at them telling them, ‘Dude, we did it, we all did it.’ Without them and their support, probably wouldn’t be there. It takes a lot of support and a lot of positivity from your friends and family to get to where you want to be. You’re going to get a lot of no’s, a lot of, ‘Nah, that’s not going to happen.’ But your friends and family who really, truly support you and love you, they’ll go, ‘I may not believe in it, but if you believe in it, I believe in you.’ And that’s sometimes all you need.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.