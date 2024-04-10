wrestling / News
The Miz Says It’s ‘Really Weird’ To Be Cheered As a Babyface
In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), The Miz spoke about why it feels ‘really weird’ to be cheered by the WWE fans as a babyface after years of being a heel. Miz is currently on the good guys’ side of things thanks to his team with R-Truth.
He said: “It’s about time people were chanting my name and celebrating me,” Miz first said in heel fashion. “I’m sick of getting booed all the time. Can I be truly honest with you? This is really weird,” he said. “I’m not used to getting cheered. I honestly have no idea what to do, what to say. Because I want to be liked. I’ve strived for it for so long. I think all you want in WWE is to earn respect and get the respect that you’ve fought for your entire career. To hear the fans now, to be with [R-Truth], it’s been truly an honor and it’s been incredible and I’ve been loving every second of it.“
