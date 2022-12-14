The Miz Recalls Asking The Rock for Acting Advice

– While speaking to Off the Beat, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed getting acting advice for The Rock before he was about to film his first movie. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’ll never forget I actually called The Rock, I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m about to star in my first movie, getting ready to do my first scene. Is there any advice you can give me?’ You can’t look at the spot, and you have to be normal and natural when its action and you have to just make it feel [natural].”