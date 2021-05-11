The Miz Recalls LaVar Ball ‘Winging It’ in 2017 WWE Raw Appearance

The Miz looked back on LaVar Ball’s infamous appearance on WWE Raw back in 2017, discussing how Ball went off script. Ball appeared on the show with his sons after Lonzo was drafted to the LA Lakers and famously into business for himself, taking his shirt off and threatening to fight Miz. Miz recalled how the whole thing went down, saying he enjoyed it all.

“He is a ball of energy and you never know what you’re going to get,” Miz said (per Fightful). “He was winging it out there. It was a lot of fun. He has a lot of energy. At the time, Lonzo just got on the Lakers and it was like his first time being at Staples Center. ‘Here’s your new point guard.’ It was really cool and a lot of fun.”

He continued, “He’s a high-energy person. It was all over the place and it created a ton of buzz. It’s one of those things, I don’t like to call it a trainwreck because it’s better than that, not better than that, but whenever you call a scene a trainwreck, you have to keep watching because it’s so bad. It wasn’t even that it was so bad, you just weren’t sure where he was going with anything and you had to play off of it. It was very off-script and it created a moment we’re still talking about to this day.”