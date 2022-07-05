wrestling / News
The Miz Recreates Brian Windhorst Meme On WWE RAW
NBA reporter Brian Windhorst mannerisms during a segment on First Take discussing the Utah Jazz and their offseason plan recently got social media talking, and resulted in a viral meme. On Monday’s WWE Raw, The Miz recreated the meme as he discusses Logan Paul signing with WWE which itself drew attention on social media.
New @WindhorstESPN memes dropped pic.twitter.com/Y0YKXd4WtQ
— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 1, 2022
.@WorldWideWob the Miz just hit the Brian Windhorst on Raw 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W6hIkwM7uW
— R. King (@RemingtonCKing) July 5, 2022
Windhorst responded to the the Miz’ tribute, with a photo of himself and Miz from a while back:
Look, Miz and I go way back pic.twitter.com/ut1vmMHA4Y
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 5, 2022
