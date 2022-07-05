wrestling / News

The Miz Recreates Brian Windhorst Meme On WWE RAW

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE Smackdown Miz

NBA reporter Brian Windhorst mannerisms during a segment on First Take discussing the Utah Jazz and their offseason plan recently got social media talking, and resulted in a viral meme. On Monday’s WWE Raw, The Miz recreated the meme as he discusses Logan Paul signing with WWE which itself drew attention on social media.

Windhorst responded to the the Miz’ tribute, with a photo of himself and Miz from a while back:

