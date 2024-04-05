The Miz Reflects On Tagging With R-Truth, Says They’re Having Fun

The Miz enjoys his tag team with R-Truth, noting that Truth still manages to surprise him. The Awesome Truth will be part of the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40, and he spoke with Cleveland Brown Daily about their partnership. You can see highligths below, per Fightful:

On teaming with Truth: “Tagging with him is a breath of fresh air. I’m so used to, even to this day, still things surprise me, and it’s very hard to surprise me, but they do. Truth told me, it was a live event, he’s like, ‘We’re just going to be the tag team that has fun.’ In my head, I went, ‘If someone beats you up, your initial reaction is I’m going to beat this guy up. I’m going to take him out.’ He was like, ‘No, I know what I need to do in the ring, but when I get out there, I want the entire audience to be having a good time and having fun.’ I was like, ‘You’re so right.'”

On Truth reminding him to have fun: “Sometimes, I get so caught up in stories and other things that I forget, ‘What’s the main base?’ We’re trying to make the audience have as much fun as possible. We’re trying to make those kids have as much fun as possible with their families and friends, and enjoy themselves. That’s exactly what we set up to do. We want to win the tag team titles, but we’re going to have fun doing it and you’re going to have fun watching us do it.”