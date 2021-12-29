The Miz Remembers Getting In Vince McMahon’s Face During Promo Class

In an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr for the Wrestling with Freddie podcast (via Fightful), The Miz spoke about getting in Vince McMahon’s face during a promo class and how it led to one of his best promos ever.

He said: “Promo class started with like me and six other people and Vince as the teacher. You’re petrified like ‘oh my God’ because Vince is your teacher. Vince was like, ‘everyone get a promo for next week. You’ll cut it in front of the class and tell about your character.’ I like to go off the cuff. When I feel challenged, I don’t want to write it all down, I want to have bullet points in my head. A lot of people had their script and were memorizing. Vince saved me for last. Five people went before me and then I was called. I had this tea and tiny straw. I took a sip and was like, ‘Now you have all talked, it’s time for me to talk.’ Literally, I ripped everyone apart and then I went and got in Vince’s face and started cutting a promo on him. After that class, Vince came up to me and was like, ‘I knew you could finish it off strong and good. You were so into it.’ The next week, I cut a promo, almost the same promo outside the locker room — our head writer for Raw was in the promo class and was jotting stuff down as ammo for the next week and what we had for our characters to maybe drive something for the show — Brian was like, ‘You’re going to cut the same promo on TV next week. It was the one where I’m standing outside the locker room and I cut a promo heading into the arena. Some people said it was best promo I’ve ever cut.“