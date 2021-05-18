The Miz Reportedly Injured During WrestleMania Backlash

The Miz reportedly got hurt — and not just by being devoured by zombies — during his match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash. F4Wonline reports that Miz suffered a knee injury in the Zombie Lumberjack match, which he lost to Priest.

There’s no word on whether Miz will miss any ring time, though he did not appear on tonight’s show. John Morrison faced Priest in a lumberjack match that lacked any undead. Miz took to Twitter this morning to joke about his being attacked by the zombies at WrestleMania Backlash, posting: