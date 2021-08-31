The Miz Reportedly Not Backstage at Last Night’s WWE Raw

– As previously reported, WWE had announced that a match between John Morrison and The Miz would take place on last night’s Raw. Instead, the match never took place, and The Miz didn’t even appear on last night’s show. According to a report by PWInsider, The Miz was never backstage “at any point” during Raw.

It’s unknown why The Miz was not at last night’s show or why the match was tossed out. It was also reported that Raw went through many changes yesterday before the live USA Network broadcast began.