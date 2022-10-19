The Miz Says He’s Been Working With a Busted Bursa Sac

The Miz may have played up a fake injury to avoid his match with Dexter Lumis on Raw, but he says that he actually has been working hurt. The Raw star appeared on NFL star Austin Ekeler’s Ekeler’s Edge podcast and talked about how he’s been working with a busted bursa sac, which is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints and other parts of the body. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On working hurt: “I just got back from Monday Night Raw, I didn’t have a match, but anytime you have matches, and we have matches over the weekend, any match, your entire body is sore. My neck, my body. When I’m done, I don’t feel it, then the next day I’m like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ I have a bursa sac that I burst that just keeps blowing up. It’ll go away and then comes back. I messed up my shoulder a little bit. You try to workout and work through it and maintain your body.”

On working a dark match on Smackdown: “Just this week, I have to go to SmackDown…I’m not a SmackDown superstar, I’m a Raw superstar, there are two brands. I’m going on Friday just to do the main event dark to give them something a little more. That live crowd, you’re not going to see me on TV, but that live crowd will see me. It’s just that night.”