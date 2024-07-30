wrestling / News

The Miz To Serve As Host For WWE SummerSlam

July 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz WWE Raw 7-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

The Miz is set to host WWE SummerSlam, as announced on this week’s episode of Raw. The Raw star announced on Monday night’s show that he will be hosting the PPV, which takes place in his hometown of Cleveland.

SummerSlam takes place on Saturday night and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

