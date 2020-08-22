wrestling / News
The Miz Served as Cohost for Talking Smack Return Despite WWE’s Website Promoting Xavier Woods
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
– The first return episode of Talking Smack is now available on the WWE Network. As noted in 411’s recap for today’s show, the hosts for the episode were The Miz and Kayla Braxton. However, WWE had promoted Xavier Woods and Braxton as the hosts for the show yesterday on the WWE website.
There’s no word yet on why WWE opted for the change despite promotional materials appearing to show Woods and Braxton as the hosts.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW
- Randy Orton Reveals How Ric Flair Improvised RAW Promo, His Idea For WrestleMania Program With John Cena, Vince McMahon Giving Him Freedom With His Promos