The Miz Served as Cohost for Talking Smack Return Despite WWE’s Website Promoting Xavier Woods

– The first return episode of Talking Smack is now available on the WWE Network. As noted in 411’s recap for today’s show, the hosts for the episode were The Miz and Kayla Braxton. However, WWE had promoted Xavier Woods and Braxton as the hosts for the show yesterday on the WWE website.

There’s no word yet on why WWE opted for the change despite promotional materials appearing to show Woods and Braxton as the hosts.