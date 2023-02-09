wrestling / News
The Miz Set For NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
The Miz is set to be part of the NBA celebrity game during next weekend’s All-Star events. The NBA Twitter account announced the rosters for the Ruffles Celebrity Game on Wednesday, with the WWE star playing on Team Ryan. Miz’s teammates are Kane Brown, Cordae, Diamond DeShields, Calvin Johnson, Marcos Mion, Everett Osborne, Ozuna, Albert Pujols, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Sinqua Walls.
The team will be playing against Team Dwayne which consists of Nicky Jam, Jesser, Simu Liu, DK Metcalf, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monae, Arike Ogunbowale, 21 Savage, Ranveer Singh, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex Toussaint.
The game takes place next Friday, February 17th, and airs on ESPN.
🌟 The 2023 #RufflesCelebGame rosters! 🌟#RufflesCelebGame: Friday, Feb. 17 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/v3MVQ7WP2q
— NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023
