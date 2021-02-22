wrestling / News
The Miz Set to Kick Off Tonight’s Raw
WWE has finally released the first teaser for tonight’s Raw, announcing that new WWE Champion The Miz will kick off tonight’s show. The company announced late Monday afternoon that Miz, who cashed in Money in the Bank to win the title last night, will host a special episode of MizTV to open the show.
As of now, the segment is the only thing announced for Raw. The announcement reads:
“At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz emerged just moments after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre survived the Elimination Chamber to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and pin the Scottish Superstar to lay claim the WWE Title for the second time in his career.
Tonight on Raw, the victorious A-Lister will kick off Raw with a special WWE Championship celebration episode of Miz TV.
Will the red brand or The Road to WrestleMania ever be the same? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.”
