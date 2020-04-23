wrestling / News
The Miz, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neill, and More Set for NFL Draft-a-Thon
– Per WWE and FOX Sports, a number of WWE Superstars are taking part in an upcoming NFL Draft-A-Thon, including The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, and Titus O’Neil. You can check out the full announcement below:
The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Corbin and Titus O’Neil are all joining the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon” live stream throughout NFL Draft Week to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
The WWE Superstars will join Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Rich Eisen, other NFL players and legends and celebrities in conversations to inspire and provide hope for those tuning in around the globe. The event will be streamed live on NFL’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms.
The Miz is currently scheduled to appear on April 23 with Seth Rollins on April 24 and King Corbin and Titus O’Neil during the April 25 coverage.
Today 10:30pm ET, I am joining the @NFL Draft-A-Thon Live Steam w/ @DeionSanders, @RichEisen, other NFL players & legends, musicians, Hollywood stars, ect to raise awareness & support 6 great causes for COVID-19 relief. It’ll be streamed on NFL Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch pic.twitter.com/uFYLxsG1Is
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2020
