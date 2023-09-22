The Miz Shares Tribute to Dolph Ziggler, Praises Their Match at No Mercy 2016

In a post on Instagram, The Miz paid tribute to Dolph Ziggler and said their match at WWE No Mercy 2016 was one of the best in his career. Ziggler was among the talents released yesterday from the company.

Miz wrote: “I consider one of the best matches of my career the Career vs Title match at No Mercy against @heelziggler. Everything leading up to that match was great. Dolph always brought the best out of me every time we worked together. I don’t know if I’ve faced any one person more than him in my career. I’ll miss those times but excited to see what comes next for him.”