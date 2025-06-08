The Miz Shoots Down Speculation On His WWE Status

A lot of people were questioning the Miz’s WWE status over the past week, and he commented on it in a new Instagram post. Some people suggested online that Miz had unfollowed WWE and removed WWE branding from his social media bios after R-Truth’s release, which certain sites reported on as speculation regarding his WWE status. Miz has shot down that speculation in a new Instagram video as you can see below, in which he said that nothing had changed — either in his relationship with WWE, or in his social media profiles.

“I feel like I need to address some things,” Miz said in the video (per Wrestling Headlines). “Because I keep getting texts from friends asking me, ‘Is the news on social media real?’ And my thing is everyone get off of social media and don’t listen to any of it. Because it’s all false. Everything I’ve seen about me is false and I didn’t want to address it. I thought it would just go away. I didn’t want to draw attention to it because if I said something, then it might draw more attention and I just didn’t want that but, it just keeps going.”

He continued, “So, I will say it like it is. As far as X, Instagram and TikTok and my profiles, I’ve never changed any of ‘em recently. The last time I changed my Twitter profile was probably five years ago. It still says Twitter on it so — it doesn’t say it — so I haven’t changed that in like five years. I haven’t unfollowed WWE at all. WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped Miz Golf, which is part of WWE’s YouTube. So, and then, as far as WWE is concerned, tonight is the most important pay-per-view of the year in my opinion because it’s Money in the Bank…”

Miz is set to co-host the new reboot of American Gladiators for Prime Video.