The Miz Slams Bad Bunny For Getting Involved in Royal Rumble, Expects Apology

The Miz is none too happy about Bad Bunny getting involved in the Royal Rumble at his expense, and is hoping for an apology tonight. Miz spoke with E! Online for a new interview and discussed the rapper distracting him and John Morrison, allowing them to be eliminated from the match. You can see highlights of his discussion below:

On being knocked out of the Royal Rumble: “By the way, I was dominating, I think I took out like six people right away. Then Bad Bunny comes out and distracts me. Look, I know that you have to have a head on a swivel when you’re in the Royal Rumble match, but not from outside distractions … To top it off, Bad Bunny gets on the top rope, jumps off it onto me to, not only disrespect me but, embarrass me. Not only in front of my peers, but in front of the millions watching at home. So, you can only imagine how upset I was and still am to this day.”

On his plans for Bad Bunny: “Maybe he should come to Monday Night Raw, where we can discuss what happened. And maybe I can make him understand the error in his ways. Maybe he’ll apologize and maybe, guess what, we’ll do a collab.”

On if Bad Bunny is ready for WWE: “To be a WWE superstar, you are the cream of the crop. You are the best in your division. Look, he’s the best at music. Stick to music. Honestly, if I took him under my wing, maybe, just maybe, he’d be ready. But, anybody else? I don’t think so.”