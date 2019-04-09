wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Needed Staples Following WrestleMania 35, IIconics Get Custom Side Plates

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– The Miz revealed on Instagram that he got staples in his head following his brutal match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35.

“Sometimes winning isn’t defined by a 1,2,3. Last night at #Wrestlemania I whooped Shane all over @mlstadium Today I hurt, I’ve got staples in my head, my body aches but my heart is full knowing I made my dad proud. And there’s no win bigger than that.”

– Here’s a video of The IIconics getting their custom side plates installed on the Women’s Tag Team Titles that they won at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday and showing off the titles to superstars backstage.

