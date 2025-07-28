The Miz Says He’ll Take Drew McIntyre’s Spot At WWE SummerSlam

The Miz is happy to take Drew McIntyre’s spot at WWE SummerSlam if McIntyre can’t get back in time. As reported, McIntyre is currently stuck in the UK after officials would not accept his UK passport and he didn’t have his US passport. McIntyre is currently set to team with Logan Paul against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at SummerSlam, and Miz says that he’d be up for taking the spot in a video posted to Instagram.

“A man who is bored at work has forgot his passport, Drew McIntyre is landlocked in the UK,” The Miz said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Well, that looks like [The United States] to me, and I’m not landlocked, so it looks like Logan Paul needs a partner…Who is the person who brought Logan Paul into WWE?…He surpassed all of my expectations and your expectations, but I don’t think Logan Paul has scratched the surface on how good he can be.”

Miz continued, “Who did I beat to win my first WWE Championship? I’ve beaten Randy Orton. Not just once, many times, on big stages, and I can do it again…And then there’s Jelly Roll, and some people would crack jokes…I applaud Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey. It’s been incredible to watch.”

It was reported yesterday that people in WWE are confident McIntyre’s situation will be worked out in time. SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd.