The Miz Teases Cashing In Money In The Bank Briefcase On RAW

The Miz is the new holder of the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase after defeating Otis at Hell in a Cell on Sunday thanks to help from Tucker. And now, it appears that Miz is already looking ahead at the possibilities for when he could cash in his contract for a title shot.

In a WWE Network exclusive, Miz hinted at who he could cash in on and where he could cash in, while also recalling when he won his first WWE title from Randy Orton a decade ago.

“Do you know where we are?,” Miz said. “This is the Amway Center. This is where I cashed in my first Money In the Bank and defeated Randy Orton. I remember walking down the halls after beating Randy Orton and winning my first WWE Championship – everyone clapping for me, everyone patting me on the back and saying, ‘You know, you did it, great job, and you’re the next guy.'”

He followed that up by already starting the tease for a potential cash-in on this week’s edition of RAW.

“Who knows when we’ll cash in?” Miz said. “It could be tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.”