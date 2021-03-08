The Miz Threatens To Break Jaw of Bad Bunny

In an interview with Yahoo’s The Rush, The Miz spoke about his ongoing issues with rapper Bad Bunny and threatened to break his jaw. Here are highlights:

On which sports figures he’d challenge: “Now, I think the biggest names in sports are Brady and Gronk because they went to the Patriots and then they came down. We’ve had Gronk, actually, come to WWE. He hosted WrestleMania last year, he won the 24/7 Championship, and he couldn’t handle the schedule, and he had to go back to football, obviously. So if he ever wants to come back with old Tommy Boy, they can step in the ring against John Morrison and The Miz.”

On what’s next after his WWE title loss: “I mean, obviously, I think I should get a rematch for my WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. Obviously, I want to go to ‘Mania with the WWE Championship in the main event. So that’s the main goal, as always. If WrestleMania does have fans this year, it’ll be absolutely incredible, and it’ll be nice to have them and feel their energy.”

On Bad Bunny: “Bad Bunny has been visiting Monday Night Raw quite a bit, to be honest, and he’s a 24/7 Champion. I mean, he is the biggest recording artist in the world right now. My best advice to him is stick with what you’re good at because if you step in the ring, and you get on my nerves, I’m gonna punch you in your jaw, and it’s gonna break, and guess who’s not gonna be able to do his recording anymore? It’s gonna be Bad Bunny. A lot of people are gonna be upset with The Miz, but the fact is, everyone’s always upset with The Miz.”