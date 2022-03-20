The Miz to Replace Bianca Belair for WWE Meet & Greet Tomorrow

– As previously reported, WWE announced a storyline medical update for Bianca Belair on WWE.com yesterday, saying she suffered “a fractured hyoid bone in her throat” due to Becky Lynch’s attack last Monday on Raw. It appears this is being extended to her public appearances, as WWE has announced that Belair won’t be making her previously scheduled Meet & Greet scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 31) at Cricket Wireless in Chicago. Fortunately, the WWE has announced a replacement for Bianca Belair in The Miz.

Per WWE’s announcement, “Bianca Belair is unable to attend the @CricketNation Meet & Greet on Monday, but The Miz is coming through! Come see @mikethemiz in Chicago! #CricketPartner”

Belair is still currently scheduled to face Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. The match will be held on Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

