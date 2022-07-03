wrestling / News

The Miz To Respond To Logan Paul On WWE RAW

July 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that The Miz will respond to Logan Paul on this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. As previously reported, Paul has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE and said that he is coming to beat The Miz at Summerslam. Here’s the updated lineup for RAW:

* Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* The Miz responds to Logan Paul

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading