The Miz To Respond To Logan Paul On WWE RAW
July 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that The Miz will respond to Logan Paul on this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. As previously reported, Paul has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE and said that he is coming to beat The Miz at Summerslam. Here’s the updated lineup for RAW:
* Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* The Miz responds to Logan Paul
THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw
Fireworks will be in the air as @mikethemiz responds to @LoganPaul! pic.twitter.com/uZ8jGR0qtD
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
