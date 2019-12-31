wrestling / News
The Miz on Topping Most Title Wins for the Decade Alongside Kofi Kingston
– In a post on his Instagram account, WWE Superstar The Miz commented on topping the list for Most WWE Title Wins in This Decade (2010-2019). Miz and Kofi Kingston actually tied for first place on the list with 14 title wins in the decade a piece. You can read his full statement and Instagram post below.
I have had to work for everything I’ve gotten. There were days where I wondered if there was a light at the end. There were days where I wondered if it was worth it. The answer was always YES! Here we are about to enter a new decade and I’m leaving this decade having the most title reigns of any @WWE Superstar. Add it to the long list of other achievements that I am beyond grateful for. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, cheered me, booed me, liked me or hated me. This was honestly a group effort. Now I know what you’re saying, @truekofi has the same number of title reigns as you. Yes, but how many @MLB Celebrity All-Star Game MVP Trophy’s does he have?? So, with that said, does this make me a shoo-in to be Superstar of the Decade?
View this post on Instagram
I have had to work for everything I’ve gotten. There were days where I wondered if there was a light at the end. There were days where I wondered if it was worth it. The answer was always YES! Here we are about to enter a new decade and I’m leaving this decade having the most title reigns of any @WWE Superstar. Add it to the long list of other achievements that I am beyond grateful for. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, cheered me, booed me, liked me or hated me. This was honestly a group effort. Now I know what you’re saying, @truekofi has the same number of title reigns as you. Yes, but how many @MLB Celebrity All-Star Game MVP Trophy’s does he have?? So, with that said, does this make me a shoo-in to be Superstar of the Decade? 😎😉
The list goes as follows:
1 [and 2]. The Miz and Kofi Kingston (14)
3 [and 4]. Seth Rollins and John Cena (13)
5. Dolph Ziggler (12)
6. Charlotte Flair (11)
7. Sheamus (10)
8 [9, 10]. Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Big E (9)
More Trending Stories
- Frank Mir on Why He Was Upset When CM Punk Had His First MMA Fight in the UFC, Doesn’t Want to Take That Approach With Pro Wrestling
- Defendants in Jim Cornette Lawsuit Now Selling ‘Clownette’ T-Shirt
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE