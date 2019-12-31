The Miz on Topping Most Title Wins for the Decade Alongside Kofi Kingston

– In a post on his Instagram account, WWE Superstar The Miz commented on topping the list for Most WWE Title Wins in This Decade (2010-2019). Miz and Kofi Kingston actually tied for first place on the list with 14 title wins in the decade a piece. You can read his full statement and Instagram post below.

I have had to work for everything I’ve gotten. There were days where I wondered if there was a light at the end. There were days where I wondered if it was worth it. The answer was always YES! Here we are about to enter a new decade and I’m leaving this decade having the most title reigns of any @WWE Superstar. Add it to the long list of other achievements that I am beyond grateful for. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, cheered me, booed me, liked me or hated me. This was honestly a group effort. Now I know what you’re saying, @truekofi has the same number of title reigns as you. Yes, but how many @MLB Celebrity All-Star Game MVP Trophy’s does he have?? So, with that said, does this make me a shoo-in to be Superstar of the Decade?

The list goes as follows:

1 [and 2]. The Miz and Kofi Kingston (14)

3 [and 4]. Seth Rollins and John Cena (13)

5. Dolph Ziggler (12)

6. Charlotte Flair (11)

7. Sheamus (10)

8 [9, 10]. Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Big E (9)