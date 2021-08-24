The Miz Turns on John Morrison, Attacks Him on WWE Raw (Clip)

The Miz and John Morrison are done as a team, with Miz turning on Morrison and attacking him on WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, the tension between the two exploded when Morrison’s Moist TV segment with Logan Paul turned into an agrument between the two tag partners.

Paul left and Xavier Woods came out to interrupt them, which turned into a singles match between Miz and Woods. Morrison tried to assist Miz but it backfired and Woods got the win. Morrison apologized but Miz flipped out and attacked him, then hit the Skull Crushing Finale.

Morrison was later in a backstage segment where he said he’ll put an end to their team when he faces Miz next week.