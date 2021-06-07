The Miz Shares Update On His Injury Status, Doesn’t Expect To Be Out Nine Months

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Miz discussed his injury status, when he expects to return to in-ring action, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

The Miz on his current injury status and when he expects to return to the ring: “I love reading reports about my injury. It’s amazing. It’s all usually wrong. I was reading stuff about me like, ‘What? Where are they finding this information?’ I hadn’t even released anything that I was even injured. As far as I’m concerned, everyone keeps asking me how I’m feeling, and I feel like a million bucks—and I’m going to be on WWE TV every week like I always am….I’ll be out for a little bit of time. I’ve seen that I’ll be out nine months. I don’t plan on being out nine months. I was on TV last Monday, and I’m going to be on TV every week. We always tell children not to try what we do at home because it’s a very dangerous sport, and I’m a person that had never been injured in a WWE ring for my entire career. I had a match, and did I get injured? Yes, the answer is yes, I did get injured. How long will I be out? To be completely honest, I don’t even know that. I’m just working on physical therapy, getting everything back to 100% so I can give the audience exactly what they want.”

On teaming with Maryse at WrestleMania 33 against John Cena and Nikki Bella: “We did the spoof on Total Bellas, their reality show, and Maryse played Brie and Nikki, and everyone was dying at how funny she was. It got to the point where people actually liked us. Maryse made that program. She made it come alive. I think, in the beginning, people didn’t want to see that match. Then it was one of the most talked about matches at WrestleMania. You never know what’s going to happen when we’re together, but it’s always going to be very entertaining. We make sure we put everything into our projects. Her skin care line, the reason why it’s such a success, it’s because of the dedication she puts forth—and all the samples I had to put on my face.”