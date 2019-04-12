The Miz Recalls When Vince McMahon Tricked a Crowd Into Thinking Miz Was The Rock

– During an appearance on Barstool Sports, The Miz recalled a time when Vince McMahon tricked a full arena into thinking he was The Rock for a few moments. Miz told the story, which you can see below, of Vince convincing him to come out as the Rock during his run as WWE Champion and how McMahon told him that people would legitimately believe he was The Great One. Highlights are below:

On Vince pitching the idea to him: “I remember, Vince wanted me to dress like the Rock. And he goes, ‘People will believe you’re the Rock. And I go, ‘I am not 6’5″. I am not Samoan. I don’t have tattoos. I am not bald.’ I don’t know what you want, or how you think this people — ‘ [Vince said,] ‘They’ll believe it.’ And I go, ‘Oh my god, I am not going to do this, this is gonna be terrible. And by the way this was when I was WWE Champion. And I’m going out there, and this is where I need to make my mark because people were are like, ‘Oh, he’s getting overshadowed by The Rock and John Cena.’ You know I was an up-and-comer. This is gonna be terrible.”

On going out as the Rock: “So I go out there like, ‘Okay, if he’s believes it, I’m gonna believe it. So I go out and like, The Rock music hits. And the crowd goes absolutely nuts…and Vince stands up and goes, ‘WAIT!’ And I’m about to go out as the Rock. I’ve got sunglasses on, a bald cap on, have his shirt on. And he goes, ‘WAIT!’ And I go, ‘Okay.’ And he goes, ‘…NOW.’ So he waited for the audience to come back down. So I enter the arenaand all of a sudden I hear another eruption. They believe it’s The Rock! But it’s me. And I do my Rock stance, I walk out as only The Rock can and they’re still going. And I’m like, ‘When are they gonna know that it’s not The Rock?’ So I take off my sunglasses like The Rock does and they’re still going, they erupt again! Even though I have blue eyes! Then I started walking down and they finally started to getting that it was me and they were like, ‘Aww. Booo!’ and I’m the bad guy and it worked to a tee.”

On talking to Vince afterward: “So I go back there and he’s like, ‘I told you!’ I said, ‘How did you know?’ He said, ‘They wanted to believe so much that it was The Rock that they didn’t care. They didn’t even look. They heard the music and started high-fiving. They’re not even looking at you. They are just mesmerized by the moment!’ And I went, ‘This guy’s a genius. Absolute genius.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Barstool Sports with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.