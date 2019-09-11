wrestling / News
The Miz vs. Andrade Announced For SmackDown
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The Miz will battle Andrade on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced at the last minute that the two will face off on tonight’s show.
You can check out our full coverage of tonight’s episode here.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Before challenging #ICChampion @ShinsukeN at #WWEClash of Champions, @mikethemiz will look to pick up a monumental victory against @AndradeCienWWE on #SDLive! https://t.co/NT0Zgawog9
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2019
