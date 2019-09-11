wrestling / News

The Miz vs. Andrade Announced For SmackDown

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz Andrade Smackdown

– The Miz will battle Andrade on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced at the last minute that the two will face off on tonight’s show.

