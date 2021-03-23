The Miz vs. Bad Bunny Official For WrestleMania 37

It’s official: The Miz will lock horns with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Miz challenge the rapper to a match at this year’s PPV, which WWE has confirmed for the show.

The announcement reads:

Bad Bunny is ready for his WrestleMania moment, as the rapper will make his in-ring debut against The Miz at The Showcase of the Immortals.

After weeks of back-and-forth, The A-Lister struck a new chord by smashing a guitar over the back of the Grammy Award winner on Raw. The following week, the two-time Grand Slam Champion laid down a WrestleMania challenge on “Miz TV,” and Bad Bunny accepted after returning the favor with a guitar strike of his own.

Bad Bunny showed flashes of excellence with a sky-scraping attack on Miz & John Morrison at Royal Rumble. The chart-topping performing artist has excelled in countless ventures, but a squared circle showdown with a former WWE Champion presents a whole new challenge.

Will Bad Bunny be ready for battle at The Show of Shows? Or will The Miz be successful in putting an end to the newcomer’s WWE career?

Catch the cant-miss clash at the special two-night event, streaming live on April 10 and April 11, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.