The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Set For November 28th WWE Raw
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
Dexter Lumis will have his shot at The Miz and a WWE contract in two weeks on Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Lumis will face Miz in a match on the November 28th episode of the show. If Lumis wins, he’ll earn a WWE contract as well as the money that Miz owes him for their agreement that saw Lumis pretend to stalk Miz.
The match is the first set for the episode, which will be the first show after WWE Survivor Series on November 26th.
In TWO WEEKS on #WWERaw@mikethemiz vs. @DexterWWE
If Dexter wins, he gets all the money he's owed AND a WWE contract! pic.twitter.com/Yiyu8vQtXj
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2022
