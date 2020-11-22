The Miz Wants to Sing at Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera’s Wedding

– A TMZ Sports photographer recently caught up with WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and asked him about the recent engagement between Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera. The Miz has actually had a longtime friendship with Cabrera, and they’ve known each other for 15 years. Also, Cabrera performed at Miz’s wedding with his wife Maryse, and The Miz wants a chance to return the favor.

The Miz told TMZ, “Ryan played mine and [my wife] Maryse’s wedding, like he played our first song — our first dance. So, I think it’s only right for me to return the favor.” He added, “To have me play your wedding, he did it for me, I should do it for him! It’s just tit for tat.”

Mizanin was reportedly the one who introduced Bliss and Cabrera. The couple had been dating for about a year before they announced their engagement. You can view a video of the chat below: