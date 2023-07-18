– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed the “youth movement” happening in WWE and how the work of younger stars motivates him. The Miz said on Dominik Mysterio (via WrestlingInc.com), “You look at Dominik and what he’s doing right now, it’s impeccable. He can’t even get a word out. That’s how much heat he has, and so, it is fun to watch. It motivates me.”