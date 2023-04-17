The Miz Explains Why His Favorite Hobby Is Golf

The Miz recently named golf as his favorite hobby outside of wrestling, and explained how it has to do with his daughters. The WWE star answered a question from a fan on TikTok and said that he loves golf for a lot of reasons, notably because he loves spending time with his daughters on the course.

“I would say the number one thing I love doing outside of WWE is golf,” he said. “I enjoy how it tests me, how one minute I feel like I’m getting better than the next minute. I absolutely am doing terrible. I love the fact that I can go out with my daughters. When I’m going out with my daughters, it’s one of my favorite things I do with my daughters. To see them enjoy something that I love? Even as a kid, I loved it.

“And growing up, I loved the hard work it takes to become great. I’m not great, I don’t think I’ll never be great because I don’t have time to be great. But I enjoy going out there smelling the fresh cut grass, seeing the animals, whether it’s squirrels, deer. Sometimes my daughters and I will see some frogs or tadpoles in the ponds. My daughters looking for golf balls, my daughters hitting golf balls, my daughters running and rolling down the hills. Some of my fondest memories with my daughters are on the golf course. And I just — I really enjoy it.”

