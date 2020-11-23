The Miz Wins Dual-Brand Battle Royal at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

The first match from Survivor Series is in the books with The Miz coming out victorious during the Kickoff Show dual-brand battle royal. Miz won the battle royal using sneaky tactics as per the norm, as he was seemingly eliminated at one point but managed to avoid such and stayed outside the ring until the final competitor, Dominik Mysterio, eliminated Chad Gable. Miz then raced in and threw Dominik over the top to get the win. You can see pics and video below from the match.

Our ongoing live coverage from Survivor Series is here.