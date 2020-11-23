wrestling / News
The Miz Wins Dual-Brand Battle Royal at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
The first match from Survivor Series is in the books with The Miz coming out victorious during the Kickoff Show dual-brand battle royal. Miz won the battle royal using sneaky tactics as per the norm, as he was seemingly eliminated at one point but managed to avoid such and stayed outside the ring until the final competitor, Dominik Mysterio, eliminated Chad Gable. Miz then raced in and threw Dominik over the top to get the win. You can see pics and video below from the match.
Our ongoing live coverage from Survivor Series is here.
Familia over everything.@reymysterio @DomMysterio25 & @WWE_Murphy are heading into the first action of the night RIGHT NOW in a Dual-Branded #BattleRoyal on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/J6PgjjD3Ln
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 22, 2020
If you think @mikethemiz OR @TheRealMorrison will win this #BattleRoyal, give us a…
🎶 HEY HEY, HO HO 🎶#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/h902lT7QXm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 22, 2020
"The perfect elimination doesn't exist." #SurvivorSeries@KingRicochet: pic.twitter.com/B1LHQBId1B
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 22, 2020
CHAOS takes center stage in a Dual-Branded #BattleRoyal at #SurvivorSeries!@KingRicochet @CedricAlexander @WWEApollo @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/xEUbgx0o7J
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
A little duet from @IAmEliasWWE and @ShinsukeN… #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/TXmjAGR0Tr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 22, 2020
What say you, @USA_Network? Is @mikethemiz the "Face of USA?"#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/sRiRKPCJjh
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
He's Mr. #MITB … and Mr. #BattleRoyal WINNER!@mikethemiz outsmarts @DomMysterio35 to get the victory on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/XQyJWaLzOc
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
