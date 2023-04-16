– During a video on his TikTok account, WWE Superstar The Miz answered if he’d be okay with his daughters ever becoming Superstars in the WWE. The Miz stated the following:

“Would I ever want my daughters to be in the WWE and wrestle? And the answer is pretty simple. Whatever they want to do in their life, I want to make sure that I can get them the tools that they need to succeed in whatever their dream is. So if it is being a WWE Superstar, then I’m a huge tool. So they can use me as a person of knowledge, and I will show them everything I could possibly know. Sometimes I show them right now, ’cause sometimes they enjoy, like wrestling with me or, you know, having fun. So yeah, I mean, if they really, really, truly want to do it, and I’ll teach them, no problem, no questions asked.”