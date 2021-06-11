The Miz On His Reaction To WrestleMania Backlash Zombies, Criticism Of WWE Going ‘Outside The Box’

In a recent interview with Comic Book, The Miz and Maryse discussed the WrestleMania Backlash zombies, Maryse potentially returning to the ring, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

The Miz on his reaction to the WrestleMania Backlash zombies: “So a lot of people would be like, “What is this? Oh, my God.” I’m the type of person that goes, this allows my creative juices to do whatever the hell we kind of want. So let’s make a movie out of it. Let’s make a meal out of it. I mean, there was a part in that match where Damian and I worked together to beat up all the zombies. And some people give us flack for going outside the box. And the problem with, I feel like, today’s world is that it’s so easy to just literally go on the Internet and just critique and say, “This is terrible. This is horrible.” With my storyline, with Bad Bunny, nobody wanted to see it up until they wanted to see it at WrestleMania. You know? So nobody wants to let things develop and things get fun.”

Miz on his current ACL injury: “I feel like a million bucks. Everyone always asks me even after the match, “How you doing?” And I’ll always give him the same answer. I feel like a million bucks. I’m the type of person that I’ve always prided myself on not getting injured. And when things happen in the ring, we always tell children not to do what we do at home because it is very, very dangerous. And I live by that stance, especially right now.”

Maryse on potentially returning to the ring and reuniting with Miz: “Never say never. When I came back the first time after I had my first baby, four months after I was main eventing SmackDown. So if you would’ve told me that when I was pregnant, I would’ve probably laughed, but it happens. So you never know. Maybe. I did feel like I might have one more run in me. I’ve been with WWE for 16 years, and it still shocks me to this day, because I still get involved in things that I think I wouldn’t get involved with. So even myself, I don’t even know.”