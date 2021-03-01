The Miz On Having No Idea He Was Winning WWE Title, Backstage Reaction, Vince McMahon’s Trust In Him

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, The Miz discussed winning the WWE title at Elimination Chamber, Vince McMahon’s trust in him, and much more. You can read her comments below.

The Miz on not knowing he was winning the WWE title at Elimination Chamber until right before the show: “I had no idea. I went in there, and nobody was talking to me. Like, all of the creative. I was like, ‘Is anyone going to tell me what the hell is going on?’ This was in the afternoon. I was like is anyone gonna talk to me? And then, I went in and figured out what was going on, and I was like, ‘OK, this is it.’ Honestly, you never believe it’s gonna happen. Until you hear 1-2-3, you don’t believe it’s gonna happen.”

On fan reaction to him winning the title: Honestly, this time it was different with the internet. The last time I cashed in, it was 100 percent hate. People could not stand me. This time, it was even. There was 50 percent that said we can’t stand him, he’s won three matches in a year, and he doesn’t deserve this. He’s the weakest champion ever and blah, blah, blah. And then there was another half that said nah, he deserves it. We’re proud of him and this and that. Another thing was, after the Elimination Chamber, I talked to the people that were in the Chamber. They were very receptive and almost proud like you deserve it. It’s cool to get it from Twitter or whatever, but when your peers are telling you congratulations – when you [Renee] and Jon [Moxley] text me – it makes you feel good. You’ve worked with these people, and they see the work you’ve put in that nobody else sees.”

On Vince McMahon believing in him: “I think Vince has always believed in me, which has always been incredible in my mind. Whenever I’ve had conversations with him, I think he can tell that if he tells me something, I don’t just hear it. I listen to it, I absorb it, and I’m able to get exactly what he wants out of it and make sure that the big picture is in place. He can lean on me to do that. A lot of people go into Vince’s office to complain or say I need to do this or need to do that. I’m not that guy. I’m a guy that says Vince needs this done. I can do that, and not only can I do it, I can make it even better than what he wants it to be. I think that’s the trust that I’ve developed with him and with the company. The company knows this is my passion and this is my life and this is my love. There’s nothing I love more than doing this, and I love entertaining and being out in front of a live audience. I just enjoy it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.