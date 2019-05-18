wrestling / News

The Miz’s Dad Does Run-In at AIW Show in Ohio (Pics)

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
George Mizanin

– The Miz’s father made an appearance at Absolute Intense Wrestling’s show in Ohio on Friday night. As you can see in the below posts by AIW, George Mizanin ran in to make a save for Dylan Postl, aka WWE alumnus Hornswoggle.

George Mizanin has appeared on WWE programming this year as part of the Miz vs. Shane McMahon feud, and even got physical with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35.

