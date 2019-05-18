wrestling / News
The Miz’s Dad Does Run-In at AIW Show in Ohio (Pics)
May 18, 2019 | Posted by
– The Miz’s father made an appearance at Absolute Intense Wrestling’s show in Ohio on Friday night. As you can see in the below posts by AIW, George Mizanin ran in to make a save for Dylan Postl, aka WWE alumnus Hornswoggle.
George Mizanin has appeared on WWE programming this year as part of the Miz vs. Shane McMahon feud, and even got physical with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35.
Miz’s dad just did a shoot run in we are losing all control! pic.twitter.com/r9apybAEca
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) May 18, 2019
Miz’s dad with the run in tonight! Thanks George! @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/3uaQigGpL3
— Dylan Postl (@wwehornswoggle) May 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say If ROH and NJPW Offered Them Dual Contracts, There Would Be No AEW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Asking the United States For Permission to Take WCW to North Korea
- Jim Ross Tells Story of Vince McMahon Doing ‘Elaine Dance’, Says Vince Loves ‘Na Na Hey Hey’ Song
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had No Issue With Emmy-Winning Writer, Told Everyone To Congratulate Her