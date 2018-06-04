The Name on the Marquee: WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event (03.12.88)  

-Originally aired March 12, 1988.

-Cold open promos: Macho talks and money will walk! Ted DiBiase promises a surprise worth its weight in gold! Brutus Beefcake makes 20 hair-related puns in five seconds! One Man Gang yells like the Skipper! King Harley Race vows that Hogan will bow…or he will break! Hulk Hogan promises to crown the king!

-New title sequence!

-We’re in Nashville, TN.

-Your hosts are Vince McMahon, Jesse Ventura, and some smartass who manages to sneak a “Shit happens” baseball cap on-camera behind Vince’s head.

-We take a look back at the controversial finish of Hogan/Andre in primetime last month. All the controversy will be settled at Wrestlemania IV.

-Gene Okerlund has words with Jimmy Hart & Greg Valentine. They declare that Valentine carried “the rump roast” when they were co-holders of the Tag Team Title.

-Brutus Beefcake offers a rebuttal, saying that he’s going to cut one in the ring, or words to that effect.

BRUTUS “The Barber” BEEFCAKE vs. GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE (with Jimmy Hart)

-Brutus chases everybody out of the ring with the clippers. Valentine gets a little bolder and goes back in, pounding Beefcake with some quick punches. High knee and slam by Beefcake turns things around. Boot to “the facial area” by Beefcake, and he does a little strutting to celebrate. Atomic drop and another one by Beefcake. Elbow by Beefcake and a roll-up gets two. Ten punches in the corner and Valentine splats on the mat. More strutting by Beefcake and the brawl goes to the corner. Valentine takes Beefcake down with a right hand and follows with a series of forearms. Elbow and another forearm get two. Valentine goes for a figure four with both men in the ropes. He just does it to hurt Beefcake while he can. He stomps Beefcake until he falls out of the ring and flops over onto a ringside table. (What the…they never have a table there…Hmm…) Honky Tonk Man drops by and cuts a promo over Beefcake’s prone body until a couple of referees arrive and force him to leave. We’ll see if he leaves when we come back!

-We’re back with elbows between Beefcake’s eyes by the Hammer. Slam follows and Valentine signals for the figure four, but instead just starts going to work on the leg to set up for it. He starts to go for it, but Beefcake gets desperate and yanks the tights to prevent it. It works, Beefcake is free, and he starts fighting back with punches and chops. Beefcake gives his own signal and applies the sleeper. Valentine makes it to the ropes and both men fall out of the ring. Jimmy tries to take a shot at Beefcake, but Beefcake isn’t fazed and Beefcake goes after him. That allows Valentine to attack from behind. Back suplex by Valentine, and he hangs on to make it a pinning combination…with his own shoulders on the mat. Oops. Beefcake rolls the shoulder at two and Valentine pins himself. Beefcake sneaks up and cuts as much of Valentine’s hair as he can until Valentine realizes what he’s doing. Beefcake then grabs the hedgeclippers and everybody gets the hell out. 1 for 1. You can point to this match as the unofficial beginning point of the best two years of Beefcake’s career. From this point to his sailing accident, he was a GREAT worker.

-Bobby Heenan teaches the fans how to bow & kneel to the King. After all, the fans are going to care about the King now that Hulk Hogan has let everybody down.

-Hulk Hogan has a rebuttal. After the snafu with the title belts on the primetime special, the production team tries to redeem itself with Hulk tearing his t-shirt during the promo, and the t-shirt is STILL torn when he comes to the ring. Undoing that bit of effort is that he’s wearing a doorag for the promo and a headband as he comes down the aisle.

HULK HOGAN vs. KING HARLEY RACE (with Bobby Heenan)

-So for anybody who’s never heard the story, a bump in this match leads directly to Harley Race’s retirement.

-Hulk chases Heenan away from the ring so that it’ll be strictly one-on-one when we return!

-Back from commercial, Hulk charges into the ring and Race pounces with elbows. He throws a series of headbutts as “Real American” continues blaring. Three headbutts turns out to be the magic number where Hogan stops selling. Series of taped fists by Hogan take down Race. Bobby Heenan returns to the ring as Hogan clotheslines Race again and again until he goes over the top rope and onto a table. Hulk puts Race on his shoulder and catapults him into the post, then chases Bobby Heenan. Race sneaks up and attacks Hogan and tries for a piledriver on the floor, but Hulk backdrops free. Atomic drop by Hogan, and he posts Race again. Hulk defiantly rolls in and out to reset the referee’s count. Vince speculates that this new, aggressive Hulk will be what we see at Wrestlemania IV.

-Back in the ring, Hulk chops and punches Race with the tape, and even Jesse marvels, “I never broke the rules this much!” Hogan unravels his tape and strangles Race with it. More fists and choking by Hogan. Heenan tries to stop it and Hogan strangles him, too. Race takes advantage of the distraction again, headbutting Hogan down and following with a kneedrop. Belly-to-belly and another knee by Race. Piledriver and a boot to the head by Race. He tosses Hogan to the floor and sets up that table that’s there for no reason. He lays Hogan across it and dives from the apron. Hogan rolls out of the way, and Race lands belly-first on an ungimmicked table, requiring him to take eight months off following Wrestlemania IV for major surgery and a hiatus from solid food. You’d think that’s impressive enough, but Vince still has to sex it up a little by assuring us that it’s a steel table.

-Harley shakes it off and tosses Hogan back into the ring. Clubbing blows by his majesty and he goes to the top rope for a diving headbutt. It gets two, and Hogan finishes like you’d expect him to. Worth noting is that Race fucks up the finish a little bit by sitting straight up before Hogan connected with the legdrop, requiring a fairly-obvious do-over and re-shoot. 2 for 2. Holy shit, this has to be the fastest I’ve ever seen either Hulk Hogan or Harley Race move for a wrestling match. Want to see what a 20-minute match looks like when it gets squeezed into seven minutes? Check this out.

-We look back at Randy Savage lifting Elizabeth onto his shoulder on the primetime special. It was a great moment.

-Gene Okerlund wonders what Ted DiBiase’s big surprise is. Gene apparently missed the previous three SNMEs.

-Randy Savage isn’t disappointed because DiBiase proved he was all talk when he promised he could buy the title and then failed.

RANDY “Macho Man” SAVAGE (with Elizabeth) vs. “The Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE (with Virgil)

-Yes, they are actually giving this away two weeks before Wrestlemania IV. Kinda hard to believe that with as much of a splash as the guy made in the WWF in the past year, this is DiBiase’s first SNME.

-Gasp, it’s Andre the Giant. We’ll be right back after you finish removing the shock-induced poop from your undergarments.

-Virgil makes a move for Elizabeth and Savage falls for it, so DiBiase attacks from behind and slugs away. Then he brings Savage into the ring and slugs him in there, too. He chokes the Macho Man, then elbows him down. He rams Savage into the turnbuckles, then rams him in the corner a few times. Elbow from the second rope by DiBiase, and then he chokes away. Savage shows life with an Irish whip and an elbow. DiBiase tries a backdrop and Savage counters with a kneelift. Another knee sends DiBiase to the floor. Savage brings him back inside for a double axehandle from the top rope. DiBiase desperately goes for a kick and Savage hangs onto the boot so DiBiase can’t get away from a clothesline. Savage snaps DiBiase’s neck over the top rope, then blitzes back inside for a kick and an elbow, and that’s enough for DiBiase to finally go outside and hide behind Andre for a little bit.

-Back in the ring, DiBiase chops Savage down and drops a few fists on Savage. More chops and an Irish whip by DiBiase, but Savage counters the charge with raised boots. Elbow gets two. He sends DiBiase into the turnbuckle and tries for a kneedrop, but DiBiase moves out of the way and applies a stepover toehold. Savage kicks out of it so hard that DiBiase falls over the top and onto the floor. DiBiase gets fired up and yanks Savage out there to brawl. Savage gets the upper hand, but Andre makes his way over there. Savage goes after him, and Virgil sneaks up and attacks Savage himself. Referee sees it and sends Virgil to the locker room. We’ll resume the match when we return!

-Bullies will stop picking on you after you finish puberty and hit the gym for a few months. Milk.

-The world’s biggest asshole encourages us to try new Cool Ranch Doritos. Look out, Vince, he might try to take your spot at the commentary table!

-Back from the break, DiBiase comes off the second rope with a double axehandle. Elbow gets two. Headlock by DiBiase goes slows things down for a little while. Savage revives and elbows free. Clothesline and a backdrop by Savage. DiBiase charges at Savage; Savage ducks and DiBiase takes out the referee. Savage quickly tosses DiBiase to the floor and comes off the top rope with the double axehandle. Andre decides it’s go-time and headbutts Savage from behind, then sends him into the post. Elizabeth thinks for a moment, then runs backstage. Again, your commentary team pretends that something we saw on a previous SNME is something totally unexpected. Meanwhile, the referee revives, sees Savage out-cold on the floor, and counts him out to give the match to Ted DiBiase. 3 for 3.

-Virgil returns to the ring for an attack, and here comes your hero who really should have been here two minutes ago, Hulk Hogan, who clears the ring with a chair. Vince commends Elizabeth for being “brave” by running away and getting Hogan, and Jesse is immediately on top of that with a “WTF?” rebuttal. And yes, to follow his fluke count-out victory and guitar-assisted asskicking last month in prime time, Savage loses by count-out, takes another shit-kicking, and has to be carried from the ring by Hogan. That’s some great momentum going into your impending title win, Randy.

-Jesse Ventura talks to Bobby Heenan, decked out in a beekeeper’s hat and carrying his invisible leash.

KILLER BEES vs. ISLANDERS (with Bobby Heenan)

-History of WWE says that this was a 2 out of 3 fall match, and that we’re only seeing the first fall. I would actually venture a guess and say we’re seeing the third fall, because there’s an edit right before the bell sounds, and all four wrestlers are sweaty to start.

-Brunzell goes to work on Tama quickly and drops the leg for two. In comes Blair with an elbow for two. Bees work the arm and Brunzell tries for a dropkick but misses it. Haku tags in and connects with his own dropkick for two. Bees trade off on Brunzell for a while until a double clothesline KOs Brunzell & Haku. Double tags and Blair takes care of both Islanders handily until Tama goes to the eyes. Blair rolls up Tama and a donnybrook erupts before the referee can count three. Haku sneaks in and clotheslines Blair, and a quick pin gets the victory. 3 for 4. Didn’t feel quite complete, not surprisingly.

-Slick busts on Gene Okerlund’s “loser son” for blowing it on the Olympic hockey team.

KEN PATERA vs. ONE MAN GANG (with Slick)

-Gang attacks while Patera removes his pants, then uses those pants to strangle the Olympian. Holy shit, Patera is still wearing a cast. Gang hammers Patera and Patera fights back with his own series of punches and boots. Irish whip and a bearhug by Patera and the Gang sells his ass off for it before going to the eyes to break the hold. Patera recovers immediately and applies a full nelson. Gang gets to the ropes and rams Patera in the corner for a moment. Patera fights back with an Irish whip and a series of punches. More punches by Patera and he goes for a clothesline. Gang clotheslines him first and topples on top for an immediate three-count, clean as a sheet. 3 for 5. I, uh, coulda used another fall of Islanders/Bees, frankly.

-Gene Okerlund talks to Hulk Hogan about tonight’s encounter. The rulebook is going out the window, and it’s YOUR fault, Heenan and DiBiase.